Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Mountain View Ct

313 Mountain View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

313 Mountain View Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Bedford, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with built-in shelving Kitchen features new cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with double door walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features dual vanity sinks with granite counter tops, skylight and built-in linen closet. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink with granite counter top and a large built in linen closet.
www.specializeddallas.com

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Mountain View Ct have any available units?
313 Mountain View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Mountain View Ct have?
Some of 313 Mountain View Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Mountain View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
313 Mountain View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Mountain View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Mountain View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 313 Mountain View Ct offer parking?
No, 313 Mountain View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 313 Mountain View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Mountain View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Mountain View Ct have a pool?
No, 313 Mountain View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 313 Mountain View Ct have accessible units?
No, 313 Mountain View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Mountain View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Mountain View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

