Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Mountain View Court

313 Mountain View Ct · No Longer Available
Location

313 Mountain View Ct, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Bedford, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with built-in shelving Kitchen features new cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with double door walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features dual vanity sinks with granite counter tops, skylight and built-in linen closet. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink with granite counter top and a large built in linen closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Mountain View Court have any available units?
313 Mountain View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Mountain View Court have?
Some of 313 Mountain View Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Mountain View Court currently offering any rent specials?
313 Mountain View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Mountain View Court pet-friendly?
No, 313 Mountain View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 313 Mountain View Court offer parking?
Yes, 313 Mountain View Court offers parking.
Does 313 Mountain View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Mountain View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Mountain View Court have a pool?
No, 313 Mountain View Court does not have a pool.
Does 313 Mountain View Court have accessible units?
No, 313 Mountain View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Mountain View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Mountain View Court has units with dishwashers.

