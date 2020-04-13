313 Mountain View Court

Amenities
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Bedford, TX is move in ready. Living room features laminate flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with built-in shelving Kitchen features new cabinets, neutral colored granite counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with double door walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features dual vanity sinks with granite counter tops, skylight and built-in linen closet. The second bathroom has been updated as well with a large vanity with single sink with granite counter top and a large built in linen closet.