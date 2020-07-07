3024 Meandering Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Canterbury heights charmer with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This fully renovated home has updated flooring, windows, fresh paint and HVAC. Located within close proximity to shopping, highways and airport. Enter into a over-sized living area with fireplace open to the modern designer kitchen with high end appliances, granite and recently installed cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement with a large master suite and private bath. The master suite includes a huge walk in closet. 2 living area and a large backyard. This beauty is move in ready !