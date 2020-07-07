All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3024 Meandering Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3024 Meandering Way
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3024 Meandering Way

3024 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3024 Meandering Way, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Canterbury heights charmer with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. This fully renovated home has updated flooring, windows, fresh paint and HVAC. Located within close proximity to shopping, highways and airport. Enter into a over-sized living area with fireplace open to the modern designer kitchen with high end appliances, granite and recently installed cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement with a large master suite and private bath. The master suite includes a huge walk in closet. 2 living area and a large backyard. This beauty is move in ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Meandering Way have any available units?
3024 Meandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Meandering Way have?
Some of 3024 Meandering Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Meandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Meandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3024 Meandering Way offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Meandering Way offers parking.
Does 3024 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Meandering Way have a pool?
No, 3024 Meandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 3024 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Meandering Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary