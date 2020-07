Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Recently updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in HEB area. Features spacious living room, updated quartz counter top in the kitchen, new laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Brand new shower in the master. Enjoy no carpet throughout. Easy access to highway. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. 2 years contract. Start showing on Sunday Nov 24th.