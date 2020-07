Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained duplex is ready for new tenant. It's bright and clean. The house is located in a quiet and safe subdivision. The house is convenient to major highways, shopping, restaurants. It will not last long. Adult pay $40 application fee per person. Pet will be reviewed individually.