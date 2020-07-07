All apartments in Bedford
2317 Aquaduct Drive
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:17 AM

2317 Aquaduct Drive

2317 Aquaduct Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Aquaduct Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. This Duplex has all new wood looking tile floors, New Carpet, Granite in the kitchen, all Fresh paint and a new AC unit. Conveniently located next to major freeways and Harris Methodist Hospital. Very quiet neighborhood. This home has a small unfenced back yard and attached uncovered parking. Lawncare is Included at this Price.
Pets are on a Case by Case Basis and limited to 1 if approved. Please fill out TAR Residential Lease Application and Provide 2 pay Stubs or Proof of Income. This is a Great Little Find and will Lease Quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have any available units?
2317 Aquaduct Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have?
Some of 2317 Aquaduct Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Aquaduct Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Aquaduct Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Aquaduct Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Aquaduct Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Aquaduct Drive offers parking.
Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Aquaduct Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have a pool?
No, 2317 Aquaduct Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have accessible units?
No, 2317 Aquaduct Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Aquaduct Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Aquaduct Drive has units with dishwashers.

