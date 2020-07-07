2317 Aquaduct Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. This Duplex has all new wood looking tile floors, New Carpet, Granite in the kitchen, all Fresh paint and a new AC unit. Conveniently located next to major freeways and Harris Methodist Hospital. Very quiet neighborhood. This home has a small unfenced back yard and attached uncovered parking. Lawncare is Included at this Price.

Pets are on a Case by Case Basis and limited to 1 if approved. Please fill out TAR Residential Lease Application and Provide 2 pay Stubs or Proof of Income. This is a Great Little Find and will Lease Quickly.