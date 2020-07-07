2317 Aquaduct Drive

Amenities
Adorable Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. This Duplex has all new wood looking tile floors, New Carpet, Granite in the kitchen, all Fresh paint and a new AC unit. Conveniently located next to major freeways and Harris Methodist Hospital. Very quiet neighborhood. This home has a small unfenced back yard and attached uncovered parking. Lawncare is Included at this Price.
Pets are on a Case by Case Basis and limited to 1 if approved. Please fill out TAR Residential Lease Application and Provide 2 pay Stubs or Proof of Income. This is a Great Little Find and will Lease Quickly.