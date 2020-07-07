All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 Leafy Glen Court

2301 Leafy Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Leafy Glen Court, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer built home in Bedford in well kept neighborhood that is so close to restaurants and entertainment. Located in the Woods of Central Park. Hard wood floors downstairs. New carpet installed upstairs. All new paint. Large open kitchen with island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel french door refrigerator available to stay. Home is very clean and inviting. High ceilings. Breakfast area, dining room, fire place, surround sound speakers, and more. The lot is very private as it is pie shaped making for a large backyard. Be sure to check out the walking trails. HOA maintains front yard and the common areas. Home can be leased long term or for just one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have any available units?
2301 Leafy Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have?
Some of 2301 Leafy Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Leafy Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Leafy Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Leafy Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Leafy Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Leafy Glen Court offers parking.
Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Leafy Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have a pool?
No, 2301 Leafy Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2301 Leafy Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Leafy Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Leafy Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

