2301 Leafy Glen Court

Newer built home in Bedford in well kept neighborhood that is so close to restaurants and entertainment. Located in the Woods of Central Park. Hard wood floors downstairs. New carpet installed upstairs. All new paint. Large open kitchen with island, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, stainless steel french door refrigerator available to stay. Home is very clean and inviting. High ceilings. Breakfast area, dining room, fire place, surround sound speakers, and more. The lot is very private as it is pie shaped making for a large backyard. Be sure to check out the walking trails. HOA maintains front yard and the common areas. Home can be leased long term or for just one year.