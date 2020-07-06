2300 Windsor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Short term lease. Lease must be end in June 30, 2020, no exception. Darling home with curb appeal & covered front porch on large corner lot. Wide entry hall opens into family room with wood floors, vaulted beam ceiling, 11 ft brick accent FP wall. Bright kitchen has big breakfast room, glass cook top, new dishwasher, pantry & extra storage in mud room. 3 LARGE bedrooms with 7 ft closets & spacious Hall bath with linen closet & 6 ft vanity. 16 ft Master bath has two 5 ft WI closets, new double vanity, linen closet & shower for 2. Side entry garage with 17 ft of upper metal storage shelves, extra parking for cars or RV, private backyard with 14x12 patio & metal storage building.