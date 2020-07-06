All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2300 Windsor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2300 Windsor Court
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:40 AM

2300 Windsor Court

2300 Windsor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2300 Windsor Court, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term lease. Lease must be end in June 30, 2020, no exception. Darling home with curb appeal & covered front porch on large corner lot. Wide entry hall opens into family room with wood floors, vaulted beam ceiling, 11 ft brick accent FP wall. Bright kitchen has big breakfast room, glass cook top, new dishwasher, pantry & extra storage in mud room. 3 LARGE bedrooms with 7 ft closets & spacious Hall bath with linen closet & 6 ft vanity. 16 ft Master bath has two 5 ft WI closets, new double vanity, linen closet & shower for 2. Side entry garage with 17 ft of upper metal storage shelves, extra parking for cars or RV, private backyard with 14x12 patio & metal storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Windsor Court have any available units?
2300 Windsor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Windsor Court have?
Some of 2300 Windsor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Windsor Court currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Windsor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Windsor Court pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Windsor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2300 Windsor Court offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Windsor Court offers parking.
Does 2300 Windsor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Windsor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Windsor Court have a pool?
No, 2300 Windsor Court does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Windsor Court have accessible units?
No, 2300 Windsor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Windsor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Windsor Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary