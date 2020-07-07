All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2137 Shady Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2137 Shady Grove Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3-2-2 in Bedford! Granite Counters, New Paint and Flooring! - Updated 3-2-2 in Bedford! Interior Updates include all new white tile flooring through living,dining and bedrooms. New paint, Granite counters in Kitchen, and both bathrooms. Large living area with high wood beam ceilings, and gas fireplace. 2 Dining areas, galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet counter space and updated backsplash. Large master with dual sinks, walk in closet and stand up shower. Spacious spare rooms. Fenced yard with utility shed, and covered back patio. 2 car garage. New epoxy garage, back patio and entry way flooring. Pets accepted on a CASE by CASE Basis.

(RLNE2784302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have any available units?
2137 Shady Grove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have?
Some of 2137 Shady Grove Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Shady Grove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Shady Grove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Shady Grove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. offers parking.
Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have a pool?
No, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Shady Grove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Shady Grove Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

