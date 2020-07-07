2137 Shady Grove Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3-2-2 in Bedford! Granite Counters, New Paint and Flooring! - Updated 3-2-2 in Bedford! Interior Updates include all new white tile flooring through living,dining and bedrooms. New paint, Granite counters in Kitchen, and both bathrooms. Large living area with high wood beam ceilings, and gas fireplace. 2 Dining areas, galley style kitchen with tons of cabinet counter space and updated backsplash. Large master with dual sinks, walk in closet and stand up shower. Spacious spare rooms. Fenced yard with utility shed, and covered back patio. 2 car garage. New epoxy garage, back patio and entry way flooring. Pets accepted on a CASE by CASE Basis.



(RLNE2784302)