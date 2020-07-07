Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2040 Oakmeadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2040 Oakmeadow Court
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:35 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2040 Oakmeadow Court
2040 Oakmeadow St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2040 Oakmeadow St, Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Meadows
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move in ready. Wow!! Meticulously renovated with solid hand scraped wood floors. This home is a must for those looking for excellence. Pool maintenance included in monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have any available units?
2040 Oakmeadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bedford, TX
.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bedford Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have?
Some of 2040 Oakmeadow Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2040 Oakmeadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Oakmeadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Oakmeadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Oakmeadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bedford
.
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Oakmeadow Court offers parking.
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Oakmeadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 2040 Oakmeadow Court has a pool.
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have accessible units?
No, 2040 Oakmeadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Oakmeadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Oakmeadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Similar Pages
Bedford 1 Bedrooms
Bedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with Balcony
Bedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary