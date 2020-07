Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1650 a month Available Oct 7. Yhis is a must see home.That has just been REMODELED. Remodel included laminate flooring, tile, interior and exterior doors, vanities, faucets, kitchen cabinets, paint, and door hardware.

HVAC updated 2017, some new windows. Quick access to 183. Small pets considered. No smoking. Credit andcriminal background check. Don't miss out on this home.