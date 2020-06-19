1624 Schumac Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7d1eaf047 ---- GREAT location in quiet Bedford, with quick access to Hwy 183. 3 BR, 2 BA, attached garage, large back yard. Church across the street. In the HEB school district! NE Mall just down the highway with shopping, dining, movies, and more! Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf $1595 Deposit, $1595/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet as applicable). Pet rent. $55 application fee per tenant 18. Home will be available for move-in July 2nd.



