1624 Schumac Ln
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:41 AM

1624 Schumac Ln

1624 Schumac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Schumac Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7d1eaf047 ---- GREAT location in quiet Bedford, with quick access to Hwy 183. 3 BR, 2 BA, attached garage, large back yard. Church across the street. In the HEB school district! NE Mall just down the highway with shopping, dining, movies, and more! Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf $1595 Deposit, $1595/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet as applicable). Pet rent. $55 application fee per tenant 18. Home will be available for move-in July 2nd.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care.nnRental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf 1 Years Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

