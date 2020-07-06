All apartments in Bedford
1208 Hillandale Court

1208 Hillandale Court · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Hillandale Court, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
NEWLY RENOVATED 2019:Granite countertops & luxury vinyl plank flooring! Located in the prestigious & safe Wendover community in Bedford with convenient access to Dallas, FortWorth, & DFW international airport. Exemplary HEB ISD, on double cul-de-sac community. 4 bed 3.5 bath home features a formal dining room, 2 LG living areas with plantation shutters, each with their own fireplaces. 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath on first floor. Master: sitting area, a jacuzzi, & a steam room shower. Very Private: neighbor only on one side with mature trees in the nice backyard, with beautiful view of July 4th firework at nearby Bedford Boy's Ranch. 2nd floor includes: 2 bedrooms with full bath in addition to a loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Hillandale Court have any available units?
1208 Hillandale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Hillandale Court have?
Some of 1208 Hillandale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Hillandale Court currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Hillandale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Hillandale Court pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Hillandale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 1208 Hillandale Court offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Hillandale Court offers parking.
Does 1208 Hillandale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Hillandale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Hillandale Court have a pool?
No, 1208 Hillandale Court does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Hillandale Court have accessible units?
No, 1208 Hillandale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Hillandale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Hillandale Court has units with dishwashers.

