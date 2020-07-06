1208 Hillandale Court

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED 2019:Granite countertops & luxury vinyl plank flooring! Located in the prestigious & safe Wendover community in Bedford with convenient access to Dallas, FortWorth, & DFW international airport. Exemplary HEB ISD, on double cul-de-sac community. 4 bed 3.5 bath home features a formal dining room, 2 LG living areas with plantation shutters, each with their own fireplaces. 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a half bath on first floor. Master: sitting area, a jacuzzi, & a steam room shower. Very Private: neighbor only on one side with mature trees in the nice backyard, with beautiful view of July 4th firework at nearby Bedford Boy's Ranch. 2nd floor includes: 2 bedrooms with full bath in addition to a loft.