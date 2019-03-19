1101 Oaklawn Court

Amenities

Great half duplex in a very desirable location. You will have easy access to 121 to get to DFW Airport, Ft. Worth and Dallas quickly. Home has a great floorpan with a large living room with pretty, easy to clean laminate floors that extend into the kitchen and a beautiful stacked stone wood burning fireplace. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Full bath has been redone. Master has a large closet. Secondary bedroom has 2 closets and small built in shelves. Enjoy cooking in the large eat in kitchen with included refrigerator. Backyard has an extended converted patio. Parking is private with gate and is covered. You will find ample storage in closets located outside of the home. Come see this home before it's gone!