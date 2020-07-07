1100 Glenda Drive

Amenities

Located in the well desired HEB school district this home is within walking distance of Stonegate Elementary, and feeds into Central Junior High and LD Bell High school.This amazing gem with two tone paint and wood-look floors has so much to offer. A beautiful wood and frosted glass door opens to a spacious living room with built-in shelving. The kitchen features granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. An awesome oversized master bedroom with new carpet and ceiling fan has a bonus room that could be used as an office and a separate laundry room. The masterbath has a new vanity, lighting and a walk-in closet. As you journey to the other end of the home you will discover two more well sized bedrooms with new carpet and an upgraded guest bathroom with a large mirror, new vanity and lighting. Within minutes from Hwys 121 and 161 toll, this home is a must see and won't last long.Pets accepted on a case by case basis.