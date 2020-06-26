Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:16 AM
1236 Village Garden
1236 Village Garden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1236 Village Garden Drive, Azle, TX 76020
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 story Duplex in a Family Community! All Bedrooms are upstairs, Open Dining/ Kitchen/ Family Room. Rent includes Lawn service. Call for appointment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1236 Village Garden have any available units?
1236 Village Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Azle, TX
.
Is 1236 Village Garden currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Village Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Village Garden pet-friendly?
No, 1236 Village Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Azle
.
Does 1236 Village Garden offer parking?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Village Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Village Garden have a pool?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Village Garden have accessible units?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Village Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Village Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Village Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
