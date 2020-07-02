All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:55 PM

920 Ashmount Lane

920 Ashmount Lane · No Longer Available
Location

920 Ashmount Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1209267?source=marketing

Great things come in small packages and this home is no exception! With a huge back yard, two car garage and recently renovated interior -- you won't want to miss out on this Mansfield ISD home. Located on a great residential street, close to shopping and schools, as well as easy access to the highways.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Ashmount Lane have any available units?
920 Ashmount Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 920 Ashmount Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 Ashmount Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Ashmount Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 Ashmount Lane is pet friendly.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane offer parking?
Yes, 920 Ashmount Lane offers parking.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Ashmount Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane have a pool?
No, 920 Ashmount Lane does not have a pool.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 Ashmount Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Ashmount Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Ashmount Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Ashmount Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

