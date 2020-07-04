863 Colson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very cute and clean 2 story home located in pretty neighborhood. Home features beautiful wood flooring, new carpet, wood burning fireplace, HUGE master upstairs with walk in closet, large secondary bedroom downstairs could be used as a second master with walk in closet. Great kitchen over looking backyard with lots of cabinets, built in microwave and plenty of counter space. Large back yard with storage building and deck. Close to new shopping and schools. Fresh exterior paint just completed & new kitchen counter tops being installed next week along with back deck being stained.