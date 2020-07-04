All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:00 PM

863 Colson Drive

863 Colson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

863 Colson Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute and clean 2 story home located in pretty neighborhood. Home features beautiful wood flooring, new carpet, wood burning fireplace, HUGE master upstairs with walk in closet, large secondary bedroom downstairs could be used as a second master with walk in closet. Great kitchen over looking backyard with lots of cabinets, built in microwave and plenty of counter space. Large back yard with storage building and deck. Close to new shopping and schools. Fresh exterior paint just completed & new kitchen counter tops being installed next week along with back deck being stained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Colson Drive have any available units?
863 Colson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Colson Drive have?
Some of 863 Colson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Colson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
863 Colson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Colson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 863 Colson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 863 Colson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 863 Colson Drive offers parking.
Does 863 Colson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Colson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Colson Drive have a pool?
No, 863 Colson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 863 Colson Drive have accessible units?
No, 863 Colson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Colson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 863 Colson Drive has units with dishwashers.

