Arlington, TX
8415 River Bluffs Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:15 PM

8415 River Bluffs Drive

8415 River Bluffs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8415 River Bluffs Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Attractive 3-2-2 in Arlington situated in the Harris Ridge subdivision in Mansfield ISD! Combined formal den and family room as you walk in the home. Open concept! Warm neutral tones and updated fixtures! Kitchen features a plethora of cabinet and counter space plus a cozy breakfast nook. Oversized master suite, master bath, features dual sinks and a huge walk in closet! Large private backyard with an open patio perfect for entertaining!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have any available units?
8415 River Bluffs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have?
Some of 8415 River Bluffs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 River Bluffs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8415 River Bluffs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 River Bluffs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 River Bluffs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive offer parking?
No, 8415 River Bluffs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 River Bluffs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have a pool?
No, 8415 River Bluffs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have accessible units?
No, 8415 River Bluffs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 River Bluffs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 River Bluffs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

