8024 Splitrail Court
8024 Splitrail Court

8024 Splitrail Court · No Longer Available
Location

8024 Splitrail Court, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, what a find in the Mansfield school district! This home boasts 4 bedrooms and a huge master bathroom. The incredible kitchen has been updated with BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and BRAND NEW ceramic tile floor.
The charming living rooms inclues vaulted ceilings with crown molding and beautiful wood burning fireplace. The luxurious master suite includes dual sinks. garden tub, separate shower, and a split master bedroom concept. The 3 guest rooms are nice sized and all feature walkin closets. The exterior includes a nice sized back yard and patio. Mansfield ISD. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. HURRY! Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Splitrail Court have any available units?
8024 Splitrail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 Splitrail Court have?
Some of 8024 Splitrail Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Splitrail Court currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Splitrail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Splitrail Court pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Splitrail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8024 Splitrail Court offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Splitrail Court offers parking.
Does 8024 Splitrail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Splitrail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Splitrail Court have a pool?
No, 8024 Splitrail Court does not have a pool.
Does 8024 Splitrail Court have accessible units?
No, 8024 Splitrail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Splitrail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Splitrail Court has units with dishwashers.

