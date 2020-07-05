8024 Splitrail Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, what a find in the Mansfield school district! This home boasts 4 bedrooms and a huge master bathroom. The incredible kitchen has been updated with BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS and BRAND NEW ceramic tile floor.

The charming living rooms inclues vaulted ceilings with crown molding and beautiful wood burning fireplace. The luxurious master suite includes dual sinks. garden tub, separate shower, and a split master bedroom concept. The 3 guest rooms are nice sized and all feature walkin closets. The exterior includes a nice sized back yard and patio. Mansfield ISD. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. HURRY! Don't miss this one!