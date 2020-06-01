All apartments in Arlington
801 Truman Street
801 Truman Street

801 Truman Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 Truman Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Completely refurbished cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located on corner lot in central Arlington near Arlington's Entertainment Dist where sports, dining, and live music combine for endless entertainment. Home features all new granite countertops, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath & bathtub surround, laminate floors in living with cozy carpet in bdrms; sun porch adds extra living space; new energy efficient windows; extra large backyard. Showings are only scheduled for pre-qualified renters: Applicants MUST have a 630+ FICO score, non-smokers, no pets, no evictions, non-smokers and be willing to sign a 3 yr lease. Not Accepting Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Truman Street have any available units?
801 Truman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Truman Street have?
Some of 801 Truman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Truman Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 Truman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Truman Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 Truman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 801 Truman Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 Truman Street offers parking.
Does 801 Truman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Truman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Truman Street have a pool?
No, 801 Truman Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 Truman Street have accessible units?
No, 801 Truman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Truman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Truman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

