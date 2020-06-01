801 Truman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Completely refurbished cozy 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located on corner lot in central Arlington near Arlington's Entertainment Dist where sports, dining, and live music combine for endless entertainment. Home features all new granite countertops, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath & bathtub surround, laminate floors in living with cozy carpet in bdrms; sun porch adds extra living space; new energy efficient windows; extra large backyard. Showings are only scheduled for pre-qualified renters: Applicants MUST have a 630+ FICO score, non-smokers, no pets, no evictions, non-smokers and be willing to sign a 3 yr lease. Not Accepting Section 8.