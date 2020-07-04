All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 800 Matthews Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
800 Matthews Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Matthews Court

800 Matthews Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 Matthews Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. large living and dining room area and a good size kitchen. large bedrooms with great closet space. nice back yard!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Matthews Court have any available units?
800 Matthews Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Matthews Court have?
Some of 800 Matthews Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Matthews Court currently offering any rent specials?
800 Matthews Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Matthews Court pet-friendly?
No, 800 Matthews Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 800 Matthews Court offer parking?
Yes, 800 Matthews Court offers parking.
Does 800 Matthews Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Matthews Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Matthews Court have a pool?
No, 800 Matthews Court does not have a pool.
Does 800 Matthews Court have accessible units?
No, 800 Matthews Court does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Matthews Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Matthews Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center