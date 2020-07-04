7406 Quail Ridge Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

AWESOME Large executive home with great floorplan. Large master suite downstairs with elegant master bath with glass enclosed shower. Three oversize living areas including large game room which overlooks family room with vaulted ceilings and stunning brick fireplace. Cooks delight kitchen with ceramic tile, breakfast bar, built in desk, and stainless steel appliances overlooking huge family room. Large secondary bedrooms, most with walkin closets. Good size fenced backyard with full automatic sprinkler system. Additional computer work area. Many arches and vaulted ceilings. Close to restaurants, shopping, and schools. MISD! Don't miss this one!!