7302 Fossil Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice 3~2~2 built in 2005 with just under 1600sqft in the sought after Fossil Lake subdivision! Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Large living room as you enter with wood burning fireplace. A large master with master bath deluxe featuring garden tub, stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Nice eat-in kitchen with all appliances incl. micro and refrigerator, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Nice sized backyard with open cement patio. Fresh paint, new carpet, and new roof June~2018. Alarm-ready, sprinkler system, high ceilings, etc. Walk to Pearcy Elementary (Stem Acad) and Seguin High. Private lake~pond across the street with walk~bike trail that surrounds the lake! Move-in ready!