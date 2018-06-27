All apartments in Arlington
7302 Fossil Creek Drive

Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7302 Fossil Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3~2~2 built in 2005 with just under 1600sqft in the sought after Fossil Lake subdivision! Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Large living room as you enter with wood burning fireplace. A large master with master bath deluxe featuring garden tub, stand-up shower, and walk-in closet. Nice eat-in kitchen with all appliances incl. micro and refrigerator, tile back-splash, and breakfast bar. Nice sized backyard with open cement patio. Fresh paint, new carpet, and new roof June~2018. Alarm-ready, sprinkler system, high ceilings, etc. Walk to Pearcy Elementary (Stem Acad) and Seguin High. Private lake~pond across the street with walk~bike trail that surrounds the lake! Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have any available units?
7302 Fossil Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have?
Some of 7302 Fossil Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Fossil Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Fossil Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Fossil Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Fossil Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Fossil Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

