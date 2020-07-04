All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

7201 Harris Meadows Drive

7201 Harris Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Harris Meadows Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This nice 1 story house in Mansfield ISD has newer inside paint and updated carpet in the bedrooms. It also has vinyl plank in the main living areas and ceramic tile in the kitchen. The large living area comes with a fireplace. The master bath has garden-sized tub and shower combo. This house has a very large fenced back yard. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Pet deposit of $500 per pet (half refundable at move-out) and $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. No smoking and no housing vouchers. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Getting window replaced

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have any available units?
7201 Harris Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have?
Some of 7201 Harris Meadows Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Harris Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Harris Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Harris Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Harris Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7201 Harris Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

