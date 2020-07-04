7201 Harris Meadows Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This nice 1 story house in Mansfield ISD has newer inside paint and updated carpet in the bedrooms. It also has vinyl plank in the main living areas and ceramic tile in the kitchen. The large living area comes with a fireplace. The master bath has garden-sized tub and shower combo. This house has a very large fenced back yard. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Pet deposit of $500 per pet (half refundable at move-out) and $25 monthly non-refundable pet fee. No smoking and no housing vouchers. Income requirement of 3.5 times the monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Getting window replaced