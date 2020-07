Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Three bedroom home that's recently been updated. Fresh paint. New floors. Includes gas range, dishwasher and gas water heater. Fenced in back yard. Ready for move in. NO pets! This home does NOT accept housing assistance. You must view the home PRIOR to completing an applicatiion at www.frontlineproperty.com.

