7015 Escondido Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

7015 Escondido Drive

7015 Escondido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Escondido Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,625 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Escondido Drive have any available units?
7015 Escondido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Escondido Drive have?
Some of 7015 Escondido Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Escondido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Escondido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Escondido Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7015 Escondido Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7015 Escondido Drive offer parking?
No, 7015 Escondido Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7015 Escondido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Escondido Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Escondido Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7015 Escondido Drive has a pool.
Does 7015 Escondido Drive have accessible units?
No, 7015 Escondido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Escondido Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Escondido Drive has units with dishwashers.

