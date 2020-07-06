All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7007 Big Bear Lake Drive

7007 Big Bear Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7007 Big Bear Lake Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Enchanted Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
A wonderful 5~3~3 home in the very sought after Enchanted Lake Estates. This home has over 2500sqft with a side entry 3-CAR garage! Large living area with FP and high ceilings with wet bar. The 5th bedroom can easily be used as a Game room, pool table, or mother-in-law suite corner. One year carpeting and vinyl wood plank flooring. Beautiful landscaping both in the front and back yards. Ready for immediate move-in! Martin High. New roof, patio siding, patio wood decking, and new stainless oven and micro mid~end of March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have any available units?
7007 Big Bear Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have?
Some of 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Big Bear Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Big Bear Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

