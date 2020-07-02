7004 Park Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.



This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, nice tile, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room includes large windows and a stylish fireplace. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!