7004 Park Green Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7004 Park Green Drive

7004 Park Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7004 Park Green Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.

This is a must-see home! Spacious and beautiful, this newly updated home boasts fresh paint, nice tile, and large open rooms. The modern kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The inviting living room includes large windows and a stylish fireplace. Don't miss out on this lovely home. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Park Green Drive have any available units?
7004 Park Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Park Green Drive have?
Some of 7004 Park Green Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Park Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Park Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Park Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Park Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7004 Park Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Park Green Drive offers parking.
Does 7004 Park Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Park Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Park Green Drive have a pool?
No, 7004 Park Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Park Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 7004 Park Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Park Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Park Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

