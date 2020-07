Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home with granite in kitchen, spacious family room with fireplace, opens to large breakfast area that makes this home perfect for entertaining. Front office could also be used as a 4th bedroom. Very cool trendy light fixtures. Spa like master bath features classic square sinks. Sprinkler system, energy saving features, double pane windows, solar screens and much more. Covered outdoor patio great for entertaining. Community pool and play ground within walking distance.