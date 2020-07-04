6626 Oldgate Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool game room

This lovely two story home features hardwood floors through out downstairs with a spacious eat in kitchen and a very impressive massive pantry. The upstairs leads to an amazing master bedroom retreat with sitting area, large walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Also upstairs a large gameroom, two additional bedrooms and bathroom. A covered patio in the backyard leads to a well manicured backyard with an above ground pool and deck. This is a must see. Available October 1, 2018. Call me today to schedule a viewing. No pets, evictions or felonies.