Arlington, TX
6626 Oldgate Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6626 Oldgate Lane

6626 Oldgate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6626 Oldgate Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
This lovely two story home features hardwood floors through out downstairs with a spacious eat in kitchen and a very impressive massive pantry. The upstairs leads to an amazing master bedroom retreat with sitting area, large walk in closet and jacuzzi tub. Also upstairs a large gameroom, two additional bedrooms and bathroom. A covered patio in the backyard leads to a well manicured backyard with an above ground pool and deck. This is a must see. Available October 1, 2018. Call me today to schedule a viewing. No pets, evictions or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6626 Oldgate Lane have any available units?
6626 Oldgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6626 Oldgate Lane have?
Some of 6626 Oldgate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6626 Oldgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6626 Oldgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6626 Oldgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6626 Oldgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6626 Oldgate Lane offer parking?
No, 6626 Oldgate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6626 Oldgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6626 Oldgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6626 Oldgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6626 Oldgate Lane has a pool.
Does 6626 Oldgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 6626 Oldgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6626 Oldgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6626 Oldgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

