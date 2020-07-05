6601 Springfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY!!!!Great home with tons of upgrades. In desirable Martin HS district. Upgraded features include fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet and vinly plank flooring. You'll love the vaulted ceilings in the huge living room that exemplify the Open Concept. from the kitchen thru the dining area, and into the huge living area. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Backyard is a good size. Close to entertainment, shopping, and I-20. Come and View this home before its gone!



Agents must show their clients.



http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.