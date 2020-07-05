All apartments in Arlington
6601 Springfield Drive
6601 Springfield Drive

6601 Springfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Springfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY!!!!Great home with tons of upgrades. In desirable Martin HS district. Upgraded features include fresh interior and exterior paint, new carpet and vinly plank flooring. You'll love the vaulted ceilings in the huge living room that exemplify the Open Concept. from the kitchen thru the dining area, and into the huge living area. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms. Backyard is a good size. Close to entertainment, shopping, and I-20. Come and View this home before its gone!

Agents must show their clients.

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

