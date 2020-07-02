6429 Seaford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well kept home in Arlington with Mansfield ISD. Minutes away from major highways. This beautiful home comes with many upgrades. New paint, new lights, remodeled bathrooms, wood and laminate floors, kitchen with new backsplash, updated master bedroom, large covered patio perfect for family gathering and entertaining, new mirrors in bathrooms and so much more. Home is move in ready. Please contact agent for showing schedule. Jacuzzi is provided as a courtesy to tenants. Tenants may use it at their own expense.