Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

6429 Seaford Road

6429 Seaford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6429 Seaford Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and well kept home in Arlington with Mansfield ISD. Minutes away from major highways. This beautiful home comes with many upgrades. New paint, new lights, remodeled bathrooms, wood and laminate floors, kitchen with new backsplash, updated master bedroom, large covered patio perfect for family gathering and entertaining, new mirrors in bathrooms and so much more. Home is move in ready. Please contact agent for showing schedule. Jacuzzi is provided as a courtesy to tenants. Tenants may use it at their own expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Seaford Road have any available units?
6429 Seaford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 Seaford Road have?
Some of 6429 Seaford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 Seaford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Seaford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Seaford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6429 Seaford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6429 Seaford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6429 Seaford Road offers parking.
Does 6429 Seaford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Seaford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Seaford Road have a pool?
No, 6429 Seaford Road does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Seaford Road have accessible units?
No, 6429 Seaford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Seaford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 Seaford Road has units with dishwashers.

