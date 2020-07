Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has cozy fireplace and plenty natural light with high vaulted ceiling! Great kitchen with beautiful ceramic backsplash, white appliances and beautiful breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Lease With Option to Buy