All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6410 Clear Pool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6410 Clear Pool Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6410 Clear Pool Drive

6410 Clear Pool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6410 Clear Pool Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home close to major highways and shopping center, corner lot with newly remodeled
brand new granite counters top for kitchen and bathrooms. Four bedrooms home with two full baths, fresh paint, new floor. Must see inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have any available units?
6410 Clear Pool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have?
Some of 6410 Clear Pool Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Clear Pool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Clear Pool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Clear Pool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6410 Clear Pool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Clear Pool Drive offers parking.
Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Clear Pool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6410 Clear Pool Drive has a pool.
Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have accessible units?
No, 6410 Clear Pool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Clear Pool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6410 Clear Pool Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center