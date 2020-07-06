All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6401 W Poly Webb Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6401 W Poly Webb Rd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:59 AM

6401 W Poly Webb Rd

6401 W Poly Webb Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6401 W Poly Webb Rd, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 Poly Webb House - Property Id: 159958

Completely updated on the inside! Hardwood floors throughout. Neutral paint colors. Large rooms. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and bonus room. The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone as well! Large covered patio. Be sure to look at all the pictures. Pets are OK. No smoking inside. Renters are responsible for keeping up the yard. This property is on 3/4 acre. We are willing to look past bumps and bruises in your credit history. Please be sure to contact us and we can chat about.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159958
Property Id 159958

(RLNE5673265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have any available units?
6401 W Poly Webb Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have?
Some of 6401 W Poly Webb Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 W Poly Webb Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6401 W Poly Webb Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 W Poly Webb Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd offer parking?
No, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have a pool?
No, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have accessible units?
No, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 W Poly Webb Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 W Poly Webb Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center