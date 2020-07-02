All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 633 Lemon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
633 Lemon Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:16 AM

633 Lemon Drive

633 Lemon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

633 Lemon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,674 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5201655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Lemon Drive have any available units?
633 Lemon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 Lemon Drive have?
Some of 633 Lemon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Lemon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
633 Lemon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Lemon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 633 Lemon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 633 Lemon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 633 Lemon Drive offers parking.
Does 633 Lemon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 Lemon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Lemon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 633 Lemon Drive has a pool.
Does 633 Lemon Drive have accessible units?
No, 633 Lemon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Lemon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Lemon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center