Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6314 Pilgrim Lane

6314 Pilgrim Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6314 Pilgrim Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute South Arlington home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with bonus room added for extra space, perfect for home office or additional living area or kids hiding place. Vaulted ceilings give a spacious feel. Stairs lead to additional living or storage area in the finished out attic space. Bright kitchen with lots of natural light, tile back splash, and plenty of counter space and storage. Outside, there is extra parking in front for your boat or RV. Backyard is spacious with plenty of room for kids and pets, plus a workshop with electricity. Convenient access to main HWY 360 and I20, walking distance to school, all amenities are within 10 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have any available units?
6314 Pilgrim Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have?
Some of 6314 Pilgrim Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Pilgrim Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Pilgrim Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Pilgrim Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Pilgrim Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Pilgrim Lane offers parking.
Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Pilgrim Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have a pool?
No, 6314 Pilgrim Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have accessible units?
No, 6314 Pilgrim Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Pilgrim Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6314 Pilgrim Lane has units with dishwashers.

