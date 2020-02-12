6314 Pilgrim Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute South Arlington home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with bonus room added for extra space, perfect for home office or additional living area or kids hiding place. Vaulted ceilings give a spacious feel. Stairs lead to additional living or storage area in the finished out attic space. Bright kitchen with lots of natural light, tile back splash, and plenty of counter space and storage. Outside, there is extra parking in front for your boat or RV. Backyard is spacious with plenty of room for kids and pets, plus a workshop with electricity. Convenient access to main HWY 360 and I20, walking distance to school, all amenities are within 10 minutes away.