6301 Weaver Drive

AMAZING home located in the beautiful Fannie Farms, south Arlington area! This GORGEOUS home is spacious, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, open floor concept, farm sink, with LARGE backyard for entertaining! Beautiful MASTER and powder bath! HOA includes community pool access!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



