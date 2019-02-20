All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:58 PM

6301 Weaver Drive

6301 Weaver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Weaver Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Fannin Farm

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING home located in the beautiful Fannie Farms, south Arlington area! This GORGEOUS home is spacious, decorative lighting, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, open floor concept, farm sink, with LARGE backyard for entertaining! Beautiful MASTER and powder bath! HOA includes community pool access!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Weaver Drive have any available units?
6301 Weaver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Weaver Drive have?
Some of 6301 Weaver Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Weaver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Weaver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Weaver Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Weaver Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Weaver Drive offer parking?
No, 6301 Weaver Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Weaver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Weaver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Weaver Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6301 Weaver Drive has a pool.
Does 6301 Weaver Drive have accessible units?
No, 6301 Weaver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Weaver Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6301 Weaver Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

