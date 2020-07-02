6211 Mercedes Dr

Beautiful home in nice neighborhood in Arlington. New, wood laminate floors with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Neat office or exercise room. Nice backyard with patio deck and storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
