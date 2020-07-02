All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 25 2019 at 8:51 AM

6211 Mercedes Dr

6211 Mercedes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Mercedes Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful home in nice neighborhood in Arlington. New, wood laminate floors with carpeted bedrooms. Spacious living area with wood burning fireplace. Neat office or exercise room. Nice backyard with patio deck and storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Mercedes Dr have any available units?
6211 Mercedes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Mercedes Dr have?
Some of 6211 Mercedes Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Mercedes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Mercedes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Mercedes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6211 Mercedes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6211 Mercedes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Mercedes Dr offers parking.
Does 6211 Mercedes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Mercedes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Mercedes Dr have a pool?
No, 6211 Mercedes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Mercedes Dr have accessible units?
No, 6211 Mercedes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Mercedes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 Mercedes Dr has units with dishwashers.

