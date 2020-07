Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two- Story Townhouse located near UTA! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, and personal fenced in patio space! Contact our office today if you have any questions!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.