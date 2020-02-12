6118 Wooded Edge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous home on a beautiful lot, move quickly or you will miss out on this home. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, 3 living areas, dining room and fabulous island kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, breakfast nook and an abundance of cabinets. Master bedroom offers plenty of room and large bath with walk in closet, jetted tub, separate walk in shower and double vanities. Walk out into an absolutely gorgeous huge backyard with almost half acre backing up City of Arlington Green Belt, also offers in-ground pool with attached spa, open patio, covered patio with a relaxing view and Spring time is absolutely breathtaking. Plenty of places to shop and dine near by.