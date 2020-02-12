All apartments in Arlington
6118 Wooded Edge Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6118 Wooded Edge Court

6118 Wooded Edge Court · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Wooded Edge Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home on a beautiful lot, move quickly or you will miss out on this home. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths, 3 living areas, dining room and fabulous island kitchen with granite counters, gas cook top, breakfast nook and an abundance of cabinets. Master bedroom offers plenty of room and large bath with walk in closet, jetted tub, separate walk in shower and double vanities. Walk out into an absolutely gorgeous huge backyard with almost half acre backing up City of Arlington Green Belt, also offers in-ground pool with attached spa, open patio, covered patio with a relaxing view and Spring time is absolutely breathtaking. Plenty of places to shop and dine near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have any available units?
6118 Wooded Edge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have?
Some of 6118 Wooded Edge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Wooded Edge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Wooded Edge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Wooded Edge Court pet-friendly?
No, 6118 Wooded Edge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Wooded Edge Court offers parking.
Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Wooded Edge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have a pool?
Yes, 6118 Wooded Edge Court has a pool.
Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have accessible units?
No, 6118 Wooded Edge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Wooded Edge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 Wooded Edge Court has units with dishwashers.

