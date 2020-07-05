Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:18 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
608 Lillard Road
608 Lillard Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
608 Lillard Road, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Unit B is available.... it has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom and a 2 car carport. See Pictures.
The Texas Property Code requires me to tell you that there was a shooting next door a couple of months ago and the person died from it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 Lillard Road have any available units?
608 Lillard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 608 Lillard Road have?
Some of 608 Lillard Road's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 608 Lillard Road currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lillard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lillard Road pet-friendly?
No, 608 Lillard Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 608 Lillard Road offer parking?
Yes, 608 Lillard Road offers parking.
Does 608 Lillard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lillard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lillard Road have a pool?
No, 608 Lillard Road does not have a pool.
Does 608 Lillard Road have accessible units?
No, 608 Lillard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lillard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Lillard Road has units with dishwashers.
