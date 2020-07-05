All apartments in Arlington
605 Crownpoint Lane
605 Crownpoint Lane

605 Crownpoint Ln · No Longer Available
Location

605 Crownpoint Ln, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has a gas log fireplace in the corner. The living room, kitchen & dining are opened to each other. Bedrooms are split. Extra bedrooms are in the font of the home & master by itself in the back of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Crownpoint Lane have any available units?
605 Crownpoint Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Crownpoint Lane have?
Some of 605 Crownpoint Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Crownpoint Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Crownpoint Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Crownpoint Lane pet-friendly?
No, 605 Crownpoint Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 605 Crownpoint Lane offer parking?
Yes, 605 Crownpoint Lane offers parking.
Does 605 Crownpoint Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Crownpoint Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Crownpoint Lane have a pool?
No, 605 Crownpoint Lane does not have a pool.
Does 605 Crownpoint Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Crownpoint Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Crownpoint Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Crownpoint Lane has units with dishwashers.

