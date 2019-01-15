All apartments in Arlington
602 Crownpoint
602 Crownpoint

602 Crownpoint Lane · No Longer Available
Location

602 Crownpoint Lane, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
602 Crownpoint Available 10/01/19 Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood. - Mansfield ISD. This home is beautiful and is a four bedroom. The living room is very opened to the living and kitchen. The bedrooms are split.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5171303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Crownpoint have any available units?
602 Crownpoint doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 602 Crownpoint currently offering any rent specials?
602 Crownpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Crownpoint pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Crownpoint is pet friendly.
Does 602 Crownpoint offer parking?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not offer parking.
Does 602 Crownpoint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Crownpoint have a pool?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not have a pool.
Does 602 Crownpoint have accessible units?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Crownpoint have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Crownpoint have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Crownpoint does not have units with air conditioning.

