Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:52 AM

6010 Wall Street

6010 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Wall Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1219799?source=marketing

Gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Arlington ISD.

Home features bay windows in the dining nook, wood burning fire place and a two car garage. Large yard with patio area. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, private bathroom and full tub/shower. Near Seguin High School & Ousley J High Schools.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 1/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 Wall Street have any available units?
6010 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 Wall Street have?
Some of 6010 Wall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6010 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6010 Wall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6010 Wall Street offers parking.
Does 6010 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 6010 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 6010 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 6010 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6010 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.

