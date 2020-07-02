6010 Wall Street

Amenities

Gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Arlington ISD.



Home features bay windows in the dining nook, wood burning fire place and a two car garage. Large yard with patio area. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, private bathroom and full tub/shower. Near Seguin High School & Ousley J High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 1/22/20



