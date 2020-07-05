5911 Walden Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautifully updated, top of the line home that has had an almost total redo with wood look tile flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, 2-inch blinds, and carpet in 2nd & 3rd bedrooms installed a couple of years ago. Very open floor plan and you will enjoy the 18x10 screened-in porch. Located in a most wonderful, wooded neighborhood with manicured yards, this updated home is ready for you. Approx 1.6 mi to Mac's and I20, 5 mi to loop 820 and approx 7 mi to I30. Close to several parks, Lake Arlington & approx. 1.5 mi to Richard Simpson Park!