All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5911 Walden Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5911 Walden Trail
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:53 PM

5911 Walden Trail

5911 Walden Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5911 Walden Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautifully updated, top of the line home that has had an almost total redo with wood look tile flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, 2-inch blinds, and carpet in 2nd & 3rd bedrooms installed a couple of years ago. Very open floor plan and you will enjoy the 18x10 screened-in porch. Located in a most wonderful, wooded neighborhood with manicured yards, this updated home is ready for you. Approx 1.6 mi to Mac's and I20, 5 mi to loop 820 and approx 7 mi to I30. Close to several parks, Lake Arlington & approx. 1.5 mi to Richard Simpson Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Walden Trail have any available units?
5911 Walden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Walden Trail have?
Some of 5911 Walden Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Walden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Walden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Walden Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5911 Walden Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5911 Walden Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Walden Trail offers parking.
Does 5911 Walden Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Walden Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Walden Trail have a pool?
No, 5911 Walden Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Walden Trail have accessible units?
No, 5911 Walden Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Walden Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Walden Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center