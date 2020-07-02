All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 28 2020

5804 Willow View Drive

5804 Willow View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5804 Willow View Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sweet and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. This is a non-smoking home. Large Fenced yard. New granite counter tops through out kitchen and baths. Fresh paint, nice clean carpet in all bedrooms. All living areas offer tile for easy clean flooring. Oversized Kitchen and Breakfast areas plus a HUGE utility room. The One and half garage gives lots of extra storage, too. Home offers a drop in electric kitchen range and a dishwasher. NO REFRIGERATOR FURNISHED. Pets are considered by breed, size & number. Agents and Clients to verify schools, area and all measurements. Full Deposit is required to hold property with approved T.A.R. application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 Willow View Drive have any available units?
5804 Willow View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 Willow View Drive have?
Some of 5804 Willow View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 Willow View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5804 Willow View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 Willow View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5804 Willow View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5804 Willow View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5804 Willow View Drive offers parking.
Does 5804 Willow View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5804 Willow View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 Willow View Drive have a pool?
No, 5804 Willow View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5804 Willow View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5804 Willow View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 Willow View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 Willow View Drive has units with dishwashers.

