5804 Willow View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sweet and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. This is a non-smoking home. Large Fenced yard. New granite counter tops through out kitchen and baths. Fresh paint, nice clean carpet in all bedrooms. All living areas offer tile for easy clean flooring. Oversized Kitchen and Breakfast areas plus a HUGE utility room. The One and half garage gives lots of extra storage, too. Home offers a drop in electric kitchen range and a dishwasher. NO REFRIGERATOR FURNISHED. Pets are considered by breed, size & number. Agents and Clients to verify schools, area and all measurements. Full Deposit is required to hold property with approved T.A.R. application.