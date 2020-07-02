All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5708 Red Cactus Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5708 Red Cactus Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

5708 Red Cactus Court

5708 Red Cactus Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5708 Red Cactus Ct, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two bedroom, two bathroom half duplex that is move-in ready. Close to highways and shopping. Split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has walk-in closet. Owner will take care of yard. Carpet to be replaced in each bedroom, water heater replaced in September 2019. Full size washer and dryer area with built-in cabinets. Laminate floors in living and dining area. Wood-burning fireplace. Coat and linen closets. Storage shed and open parking in back. Pets determined on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have any available units?
5708 Red Cactus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Red Cactus Court have?
Some of 5708 Red Cactus Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Red Cactus Court currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Red Cactus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Red Cactus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court offers parking.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have a pool?
No, 5708 Red Cactus Court does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have accessible units?
No, 5708 Red Cactus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Red Cactus Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Red Cactus Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center