5708 Red Cactus Court

Amenities
Great two bedroom, two bathroom half duplex that is move-in ready. Close to highways and shopping. Split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has walk-in closet. Owner will take care of yard. Carpet to be replaced in each bedroom, water heater replaced in September 2019. Full size washer and dryer area with built-in cabinets. Laminate floors in living and dining area. Wood-burning fireplace. Coat and linen closets. Storage shed and open parking in back. Pets determined on case by case basis.