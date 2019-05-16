All apartments in Arlington
5708 Ranchogrande Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5708 Ranchogrande Drive

5708 Ranchogrande Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5708 Ranchogrande Dr, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two bedroom duplex located off of 287. Easy access to Interstate 20. Near dining, shopping and entertainment. Living area features a wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Dishwasher, electric range and refrigerator are included in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan. Back yard is not fenced in. Ready for move in. No cats or aggressivee breed dogs. One dog under 25 pounds. This home does not accept Housing Assistance. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. After viewing the property, apply online at: www.frontlineproperty.com
https://secure.rently.com/properties/392926?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have any available units?
5708 Ranchogrande Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have?
Some of 5708 Ranchogrande Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Ranchogrande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Ranchogrande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Ranchogrande Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive offer parking?
No, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have a pool?
No, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have accessible units?
No, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Ranchogrande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Ranchogrande Drive has units with dishwashers.

